 Mumbai: Viral Video Of Pet Dog Forced To Chase Speeding Bike In Kandivali Sparks Outrage | Watch
A video showing a pet dog forced to run behind a speeding bike on Akurli Road in Kandivali has caused public outrage. The incident, termed 'training,' raises animal cruelty concerns. Social media users have condemned the act, demanding strict action against those involved. Reports indicate similar incidents occurred previously, prompting calls for an FIR.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A disturbing video from Kandivali’s Lokhandwala area has triggered outrage on social media after it showed a pet dog being forced to run behind a speeding bike on the busy Akurli Road. The incident, which allegedly took place in the name of “training,” has raised serious concerns about animal cruelty.

The video was shared by the Instagram handle 'streetdogsofbombay', where the dog is seen struggling and running behind a Bullet bike, putting its life at risk. Several users reacting to the viral clip criticised the act, calling it reckless and inhumane. The person who recorded the video claimed that the incident also took place last weekend and alleged that the pet's life was being deliberately put in danger.

Netizens React On Social Media

Several social media users expressed anger and concern after watching the video. Many demanded strict action, including an FIR, while others strongly condemned the act, calling it cruel and unacceptable.

One user said, "What's wrong with humans? Please help the dog"

Another added, "Has any action been taken?" While another user said, "Somebody please file an FIR against them"

Others slammed the act, with one saying, "They should be dragged like this too .. training you see !" Some other added, "What the hell! Can the pet be rescued by any chance"

Dog Bite Cases In Maharashtra

Recently, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde informed the state assembly that the state recorded over 30 lakh dog bite cases in six years, with 30 rabies deaths between 2021 and 2023, while more than 1.28 lakh people in Mumbai were bitten by stray dogs in 2024. The deputy CM said there has been a significant increase in dog bite incidents in both rural and urban areas. Local bodies have been directed to intensify animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination programs following Supreme Court guidelines to address the rising stray dog population.

