Tata Power Launches India's First UPI-Enabled Instant Consumer Reward Demand Response Program

Tata Power – Mumbai Distribution has successfully implemented India’s first-ever UPI-based Instant Reward Demand Response Program, marking a major milestone in the country’s journey toward smarter and more participative energy management. The initiative saw an overwhelming response from Mumbai’s consumers.

According to statement issued by Tata Power, on 29th November during morning peak demand, more than 1,500 smart-meter customers voluntarily switched off non-essential appliances, helping reduce electricity demand during a peak-hour window. Their contribution resulted in real, measurable energy reduction — and participants received instant cash rewards cumulative of Rs 50,000 credited directly to their UPI account, immediately after the event.

"As part of the pioneering launch, residential consumers with smart meters were collaborated voluntarily with switching off the non-essential appliances for one-hour. The energy savings were tracked in real time through Tata Power’s advanced smart metering system. Within minutes of the event’s conclusion, participants received their reward along with personalised appreciation & reward messages via SMS, WhatsApp, and email. It demonstrates that, households can create significant benefits for Mumbai’s power system" further read the statement.

This initiative is a key component of Tata Power’s broader Demand Side Management (DSM) strategy to promote responsible electricity consumption and strengthen consumer involvement in grid management. The launch reflects Tata Power’s commitment to driving sustainable energy practices, enhanced digital engagement, and consumer empowerment. This single event is just the beginning of many such events— it represents a future-ready energy model where consumer collaboration directly contributes to improved grid efficiency and resilience. "This is not just participation, it’s purpose. This is not just savings, it’s smart, future-ready living" stated the statement .

