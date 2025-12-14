DCP Hemraj Rajput Repatriated To Mumbai Police From Maharashtra Cyber Cell In Transfer Shuffle

Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemraj Rajput |

Mumbai: Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemraj Rajput has been transferred back to the Mumbai Police from the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. Before joining the Maharashtra Cyber Department as Superintendent of Police (SP), Rajput had earlier served as DCP of Zone 6 in the Mumbai Police.

In October last year, Hemraj Rajput was transferred to the Maharashtra Cyber Department and appointed as SP. With the latest transfer orders, he has now been reposted to the Mumbai Police. Meanwhile, Zone 7 DCP Rakesh Ola has been transferred and appointed as the Superintendent of Police, Amravati, according to official sources.

