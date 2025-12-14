From Metro Expansion To Mumbai 3.0, MMRDA’s Vision For Next Two Decades; VIDEO | FPJ

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region, India’s fastest growing urban agglomeration, is entering a decisive phase of transformation. At the centre of this shift is the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, which is steering one of the country’s most ambitious infrastructure and mobility programmes with a long term vision aligned to Viksit MMR 2047.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking at the Indian Debt Capital Market Summit 2025, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, outlined a roadmap that places equity, public good, and world class public transport at the core of regional growth. The objective, he said, is not just expansion but inclusive development that reaches every corner of the region.

A $100 Billion Push to Build the Future

MMRDA is currently driving a $100 billion infrastructure funding pipeline, making it one of the largest urban investment programmes in India. This capital infusion is being channelled into transport, connectivity, and urban development projects designed to support long term economic growth while improving everyday life for residents across the region.

The focus is on building assets that will serve future generations, with an emphasis on sustainability, resilience, and accessibility.

Metro Expansion to Redefine Urban Mobility

A major pillar of this transformation is the rapid expansion of the Mumbai Metro network. With a planned length of 337 kilometres, the metro system aims to provide affordable, green, and seamless mobility across the MMR. Once completed, it is expected to significantly reduce travel time, ease pressure on existing transport systems, and improve air quality.

The metro network is being planned as a truly regional system, connecting suburbs, satellite towns, and emerging growth centres.

Ring Roads and New Economic Corridors

MMRDA is also developing a seamless ring road network that will connect South Mumbai to Thane, Virar, Palghar, and other key nodes. This improved road connectivity is expected to decongest city roads and support logistics, housing, and industrial development.

Projects like Atal Setu are already unlocking new economic corridors, particularly towards Navi Mumbai and beyond, opening up fresh opportunities for investment and employment.

Mumbai 3.0 and the Vision Ahead

At the heart of the plan is Mumbai 3.0, envisioned as a fourth generation city designed around inclusion, opportunity, and balanced growth. The idea is to move beyond a single city model and build a polycentric region where growth is shared and sustainable.

As MMRDA pushes ahead with this roadmap, the vision for Viksit MMR 2047 signals a future where infrastructure becomes the foundation for social equity and economic resilience.