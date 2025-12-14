 Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Honoured With SIES Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswati Eminence Award In Mumbai
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was honoured with the 28th SIES Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswati Eminence Award in Mumbai for exemplary governance and public service. Speaking at the event, he described Sanatana Dharma as an eternal, evolving way of life. Scientists, Mumbai Dabbawalas and other leaders were also honoured.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma |

Mumbai: Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, was honoured with the 28th South Indian Education Society (SIES) Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswati Eminence Award in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Speaking to the audience at the Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium, Sion, Sarma said that Sanatana Dharma is an eternal, ever-renewing civilisational philosophy that has shaped the soul of Bharat for thousands of years. "It is not merely a religion; it is a way of life, an ethical compass, a spiritual inquiry, and a timeless quest for truth. It is eternal not only because it is ancient, but because its essence continues to remain relevant, open to reform, renewal and reinterpretation," said Sarma who  received the award from SIES president V Shankar.

Group photo of the awardees.

Group photo of the awardees. |

Sarma received the award as a recognition of his exemplary governance and service to the people of Assam

Others who received the awards include

Dr A Sivathanu Pillai, founder managing director and chief executive officer of BrahMos Aerospace and a Padma Bhushan awardee. Pillai received the science and technology category award along with Dr Prahlada Ramarao, the first project director of the Akash missile system and a Padma Shri awardee.

The Assam CM with Mumbai Dabbawalas.

The Assam CM with Mumbai Dabbawalas. |

The community leadership award was  presented to the Mumbai Dabbawalas who have been providing an internationally recognised food delivery system in Mumbai. The social leadership and philosophy award was presented to Dr Mani Dravid Sastrigal. The awards are given by the SIES in memory of the 68th Sankaracharya of the Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Pujyasri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati Mahaswamigal. Each award carries a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakhs, shawl, and a lamp.

