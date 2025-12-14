Mumbai: Police Urge Fans Without Tickets To Avoid Wankhede Area During Lionel Messi Event

Mumbai: As the Argentine footballer Lionel Messi’s event is set to begin at at Wankhede Stadium in few hours, the Mumbai Police have appealed to fans without valid tickets to avoid gathering near the venue to prevent crowding and traffic issues.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Satya Narayan said that the event is strictly ticketed and access will be permitted only through the gate mentioned on each ticket. He further requested, "Those without tickets are requested not to congregate unnecessarily on the roads."

Police Shares Update On Strict Measures Due To Messi Event

The Commissioner also added that the Mumbai Police has put in place extensive security and traffic arrangements the Messi's Mumbai event at Wankhede Stadium. The strict measure also come as the police is determined to avoid a repeat of the chaos witnessed in Kolkata a day earlier. Thousands of fans protested inside the Salt Lake Stadium during Messi’s appearance, complaining of poor visibility and crowd mismanagement despite high ticket prices.

No Water Bottles, Metal Objects, Or Coins Allowed

The Mumbai Police has enforce spectators to not carry water bottles, metal objects, coins or any other potentially hazardous items inside the stadiums. Multiple frisking points and controlled entry gates will be set up to regulate the inflow of people. In addition to this, temporary watchtowers will also be erected at strategic locations to allow police personnel a clear view of crowd movement and density.

Staggered Entry And Exit Plans In Place

Senior police officials said measures such as planned crowd movement, extra barricading, staggered entry and exit, and on-site emergency teams have been put in place to prevent overcrowding and ensure safety during Lionel Messi’s arrival and departure.

Messi's Wankhede Schedule

At Wankhede Stadium, fans will witness Messi in his element. The football icon will conduct an exclusive coaching clinic for 60 children, 30 boys and 30 girls, selected from emerging football talent pools. The stadium event also includes interactive penalty shootouts and a masterclass led by Messi himself, followed by a musical concert celebrating his legacy.

Mumbai Traffic Restrictions

The traffic diversions will be effective on 14 December from 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm. Several road closures have been announced, including: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road (North Bound), Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road (South Bound), Coastal Road (South Bound) from Worli, Tardeo to Marine Drive will be closed, Coastal Road (North Bound): Marine Drive to Worli, Tardeo will be closed.

