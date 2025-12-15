 Uttar Pradesh: Headless & Limbless Body Found In Sambhal's Chandausi Kotwali; Investigation Underway
Uttar Pradesh: Headless & Limbless Body Found In Sambhal's Chandausi Kotwali; Investigation Underway

A headless body with missing hands and legs was found Monday near Badi Idgah on Patraua Road in Sambhal’s Chandausi Kotwali area. Police are investigating the cause of mutilation, unsure if it was due to animal attack or foul play. A decomposed bag was also found and sent for post-mortem as authorities try to identify the victim and circumstances.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 02:24 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Headless & Limbless Body Found In Sambhal's Chandausi Kotwali; Investigation Underway | File Pic (Representational Image)

Sambhal (UP): A headless body was found on Monday in the Chandausi Kotwali area of Sambhal district, police said.

According to the police, the body was spotted in the morning near water close to the Badi Idgah on Patraua Road under the Chandausi Kotwali police station limits.

Circle Officer (Chandausi) Manoj Kumar Singh said both hands, both legs, and the head of the body were missing.

"It is not yet clear whether the body parts were mauled in an animal attack or . We are trying to ascertain the identity and circumstances," he said.

Police also found a highly decomposed bag near the body, which was sent for post-mortem.

