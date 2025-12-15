 ‘Women Are Only For Sleeping With Husbands’: CPM Leader’s Remarks After Poll Win Draw Fire
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia‘Women Are Only For Sleeping With Husbands’: CPM Leader’s Remarks After Poll Win Draw Fire

‘Women Are Only For Sleeping With Husbands’: CPM Leader’s Remarks After Poll Win Draw Fire

CPM leader Saed Ali Majeed sparked controversy with misogynistic remarks during his victory speech in Kerala's Malappuram. Having won the Thennela Panchayat ward, Majeed suggested women's roles are domestic and shouldn't be used politically. Women's rights groups condemned the rhetoric as unacceptable, intensifying gender discrimination allegations.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
article-image

A local CPM leader from Kerala’s Malappuram district has sparked controversy over remarks made during his victory speech, which are being widely described as misogynistic. CPM’s Saed Ali Majeed emerged victorious in the Thennela Panchayat ward by a narrow margin of just 47 votes. However, his comments have generated more discussion than the election result itself.

Read Also
'Women Aren’t Beaten, Objectified...': Saumya Tandon Slams Netizen For Calling Dhurandhar...
article-image

Majeed won the election with 666 votes, defeating his IUML opponent after stepping down from his position as CPM local secretary to contest as an independent. In his post-election remarks, Majeed made statements that drew widespread condemnation for being demeaning toward women. He suggested that wives who marry into families should not be presented to outsiders for electoral purposes or used as political tools against him.

According to media reports, he also made derogatory comments implying that women’s roles should be limited to domestic and conjugal responsibilities. The remarks quickly circulated online, triggering outrage among women’s rights organisations and political commentators, who termed the rhetoric unacceptable in a democratic society.

Read Also
Bombay HC pours cold water on Kerala CPM leader's son's bid to settle sexual abuse case
article-image

Majeed also referred to a recent video by the IUML Women’s League president, arguing that anyone who chooses a political career must be prepared for public scrutiny, noting that even prominent religious leaders face criticism in political spaces.

FPJ Shorts
'India Has Moved Towards Surplus Power Generation, Grid Integration & Leadership In Renewable Energy': Piyush Goyal
'India Has Moved Towards Surplus Power Generation, Grid Integration & Leadership In Renewable Energy': Piyush Goyal
'Chachi Brings International Embarrassment': AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj Attacks CM Rekha Gupta After Singapore Issues Advisory On Delhi AQI Nearing 500
'Chachi Brings International Embarrassment': AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj Attacks CM Rekha Gupta After Singapore Issues Advisory On Delhi AQI Nearing 500
Indian Railways Producing High-Technology LHB Coaches, Designed To Improve Safety & Enhance Riding Comfort
Indian Railways Producing High-Technology LHB Coaches, Designed To Improve Safety & Enhance Riding Comfort
Mumbai–Goa Highway Tragedy: Father, Son Killed As Car Rams Into Container Trailer While Returning From Airport | VIDEO
Mumbai–Goa Highway Tragedy: Father, Son Killed As Car Rams Into Container Trailer While Returning From Airport | VIDEO

He further stated that only those capable of handling criticism should enter politics, while those who cannot should remain at home in domestic roles. These additional remarks intensified allegations of gender discrimination and disrespect.

The CPM leadership has so far not issued any public statement addressing the controversy surrounding Majeed’s comments.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Women Are Only For Sleeping With Husbands’: CPM Leader’s Remarks After Poll Win Draw Fire

‘Women Are Only For Sleeping With Husbands’: CPM Leader’s Remarks After Poll Win Draw Fire

'Chachi Brings International Embarrassment': AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj Attacks CM Rekha Gupta...

'Chachi Brings International Embarrassment': AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj Attacks CM Rekha Gupta...

Delhi High Court Allows Hybrid Hearings Amid Severe Weather Conditions

Delhi High Court Allows Hybrid Hearings Amid Severe Weather Conditions

Disturbing & Disgusting! Worms Found In Mid-Day Meal Of Karnataka School; Officials Question Quality...

Disturbing & Disgusting! Worms Found In Mid-Day Meal Of Karnataka School; Officials Question Quality...

Kerala Lottery Result Live, December 15, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-33...

Kerala Lottery Result Live, December 15, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-33...