‘Women Are Only For Sleeping With Husbands’: CPM Leader’s Remarks After Poll Win Draw Fire

A local CPM leader from Kerala’s Malappuram district has sparked controversy over remarks made during his victory speech, which are being widely described as misogynistic. CPM’s Saed Ali Majeed emerged victorious in the Thennela Panchayat ward by a narrow margin of just 47 votes. However, his comments have generated more discussion than the election result itself.

Majeed won the election with 666 votes, defeating his IUML opponent after stepping down from his position as CPM local secretary to contest as an independent. In his post-election remarks, Majeed made statements that drew widespread condemnation for being demeaning toward women. He suggested that wives who marry into families should not be presented to outsiders for electoral purposes or used as political tools against him.

According to media reports, he also made derogatory comments implying that women’s roles should be limited to domestic and conjugal responsibilities. The remarks quickly circulated online, triggering outrage among women’s rights organisations and political commentators, who termed the rhetoric unacceptable in a democratic society.

Majeed also referred to a recent video by the IUML Women’s League president, arguing that anyone who chooses a political career must be prepared for public scrutiny, noting that even prominent religious leaders face criticism in political spaces.

He further stated that only those capable of handling criticism should enter politics, while those who cannot should remain at home in domestic roles. These additional remarks intensified allegations of gender discrimination and disrespect.

The CPM leadership has so far not issued any public statement addressing the controversy surrounding Majeed’s comments.