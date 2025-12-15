Canada Crime: 2 Punjab Youth Enroute To Friend's B'day Party Shot Dead In Edmonton

The two Punjab youth shot dead in Canada | X/ @vikramsahney

Two youths from Punjab were allegedly shot dead in a targeted attack in southeast Edmonton, Canada, early Friday morning.

The victims have been identified as 27-year-old Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Bareh village, and 18-year-old Ranveer Singh from Uddat Saidewala village near Budhlada. According to media reports, the two were on their way to attend a friend’s birthday party when unidentified assailants opened fire on them.

Edmonton Police's Statement

In a statement, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said officers responded to reports of gunshots near 32 Street and 26 Avenue at around 1:43 a.m. on Friday, December 12, 2025. Upon arrival, police found two men believed to be in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers attempted life-saving measures until emergency medical services arrived, but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The case has since been taken over by the EPS Homicide Section, which has classified the incident as a targeted shooting. Police said the attack does not appear to be random, though no motive has been disclosed so far. Autopsies are scheduled for December 16 and 17.

Investigators are searching for a dark-coloured SUV believed to have been in the area at the time of the shooting. EPS has urged residents in the areas of Silverberry Road and 23 Avenue, and 34 Street and 29 Street, to check dashcam or security footage recorded between 2 p.m. on December 11 and 2:30 a.m. on December 12.

No Arrests made

As of now, no arrests have been made. Edmonton Police said the investigation is ongoing and have appealed to anyone with information related to the case to come forward.

Families Suspect Mistaken Identity

According to a report by Hindustan Times (HT), the families of the victims said neither Gurdeep nor Ranveer had ever mentioned receiving threats and were both preparing for promising careers abroad. Gurdeep’s family reportedly suspects mistaken identity, claiming the SUV in which the victims collapsed belonged to another Punjabi youth and that the two had just entered the vehicle when the attackers fired.

Ranveer Was Pursuing Career Opportunities Abroad

Speaking to HT, Manpreet Singh said Ranveer had travelled from Brampton to Calgary for a counselling session related to a potential job opportunity in the accountancy profession in the US. Ranveer had moved to Canada in March 2024 and was enrolled in an accountancy course. He was described as a bright commerce student with aspirations to work abroad.

Gurdeep Planned to Reunite With Wife in Canada

Meanwhile, Gurdeep, a native of Bareh village, is survived by his widow Amandeep Kaur and his parents. His uncle, Darshan Singh, told HT that Gurdeep moved to Canada in 2023 and was planning to reunite with his wife there. Gurdeep and Amandeep were married in March 2020.

According to the family as mentioned in HT report, Amandeep was initially scheduled to travel to Canada on a student visa, but the plan was shelved due to restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak. Gurdeep later worked to secure his own study visa with the intention of settling abroad with his wife.