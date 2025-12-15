'Oh Boy, Do You Look Like Ivanka…': Trump Goes Off Script After Spotting Daughter’s Look-Alike At White House Christmas Event; Netizens Irked

Trump Goes Off Script After Spotting Daughter’s Look-Alike At White House Christmas Event | X/@Acyn

US President Donald Trump briefly went off script during a White House Christmas reception on December 14 after spotting a woman in the audience whom he said resembled his daughter, Ivanka Trump. A video of the moment has since gone viral on social media.

While delivering his remarks, Trump abruptly paused, pointed towards the woman, and asked, “Boy, do you look like Ivanka. Has anyone ever told you that?” He added that he was momentarily distracted, wondering if it was his daughter.

President Asks Camera to Zoom In

Trump then asked organisers to turn the camera towards the woman, addressing the audience as he continued to comment on the resemblance. “Does she look like Ivanka? It’s the most unbelievable thing,” he said, calling it “a great compliment.”

The woman smiled and briefly turned towards the camera as guests at the reception appeared amused. Trump soon resumed his prepared speech and thanked attendees for joining the White House Christmas celebration.

Clip Goes Viral, Netizens React

Clips of the exchange quickly circulated online, drawing mixed but largely critical reactions. While some viewers described the moment as light-hearted and consistent with Trump’s unscripted speaking style, many others said the comment felt awkward, inappropriate, and unnecessary.

Several social media users expressed discomfort. One wrote, “Eww.” Another commented, “Why would he say this?” A third user remarked, “Imagine doing your job and being told you look like a politician’s daughter. That’s not charm. It’s unprofessional and creepy.”