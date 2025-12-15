Bengaluru Party Bust: 21-Year-Old Woman Seriously Injured After Falling From Drain Pipe While Trying To Escape From Hotel | X

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after falling from a hotel balcony in Bengaluru while allegedly trying to escape through a drain pipe, shortly after police visited the premises following complaints of disturbance from nearby residents.

Late-night party, police visit

According to a complaint filed by her father, Antony, the woman had gone with seven friends to Sea Esta Lodge in Brookefield for a party. The group had booked three rooms and had been celebrating from around 1:00 am until nearly 5:00 am on Sunday.

Residents in the area reportedly contacted the police through the 112 emergency helpline, complaining about noise and disturbance. Police personnel subsequently arrived at the lodge and reprimanded the group, stating that their shouting and commotion were causing inconvenience to people living nearby.

The complaint also mentions allegations that money was demanded from the men present at the party. However, police officials said this claim has not been officially confirmed and forms part of the ongoing inquiry.

Fall from fourth floor, probe underway

Soon after the police interaction, the woman allegedly panicked and tried to exit the fourth-floor room by climbing down a drain pipe attached to the balcony. During the attempt, she reportedly lost her balance and fell, sustaining serious injuries.

Her friends rushed her to a hospital, where she remains in a serious condition, according to those familiar with the matter.

Based on the father’s complaint, police have registered a case against the owner of Sea Esta Lodge. The complaint alleges negligence by the lodge management, claiming that adequate safety measures were not in place in the balcony area.

The family has also sought a detailed inquiry into the incident, including questioning the woman’s friends, lodge staff and the police personnel who were present at the spot at the time.

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and determine responsibility in the case.