 Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 15, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 15, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw

The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore, making it one of the most anticipated draws of the week. The official result list will be uploaded shortly after the announcement on the Nagaland State Lottery Department’s official website.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Excitement is building among lottery players as the Nagaland State Dear Dwarka Monday Morning Lottery results are set to be declared today, December 15, 2025, at 1 PM. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore, making it one of the most anticipated draws of the week. The official result list will be uploaded shortly after the announcement on the Nagaland State Lottery Department’s official website.

At The Free Press Journal (FPJ), we’re closely following the live updates to bring you the latest winning numbers. If you’ve purchased a ticket for the Dear Dwarka Monday Lottery, you can check the complete winner list here once it’s released.

You can view the results for the Dear Dwarka Monday Weekly Lottery December 15, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

In India, lottery draws are legal and actively run in 13 states, offering millions of people a chance to try their luck every day. These include Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Each of these states operates its own official lottery under strict government regulation.

Among them, the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery are especially popular due to their high prize amounts, with the first prize often reaching ₹1 crore. These lotteries are known for their transparency and accessibility - even those with limited means can participate, as tickets for lotteries such as the Sikkim, Nagaland and West Bengal State Lotteries are priced as low as ₹6, while offering life-changing rewards.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

