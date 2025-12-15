 Telangana: 19-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies, Father Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car In Hyderabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTelangana: 19-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies, Father Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car In Hyderabad

Telangana: 19-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies, Father Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car In Hyderabad

A 19-year-old Hyderabad medical student, Yamasani Ishwarya, was killed and her father injured when a speeding car hit them near RTC Colony. In a separate incident in Medak, a pedestrian named Sridhar died after being struck by a speeding vehicle. Additionally, a bus in Andhra Pradesh narrowly avoided disaster when its brakes failed on a ghat road, but no passengers were hurt.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Telangana: 19-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies, Father Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car In Hyderabad | File Pic (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: A medical student was killed and her father was injured when they were hit by a car while crossing the road in Hyderabad on Monday.

About The Accident

The accident occurred near RTC Colony under the limits of Hayatnagar police station on the city outskirts.

Yamasani Ishwarya (19) and her father were crossing the road when they were hit by a speeding car. They were shifted to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The body was subsequently shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

FPJ Shorts
SAIL MT Recruitment 2025 Application Window Closes Today For 124 Posts At sailcareers.com; Last Day To Apply
SAIL MT Recruitment 2025 Application Window Closes Today For 124 Posts At sailcareers.com; Last Day To Apply
Social Media Sensation Brie Bird Dies Of Neuroblastoma Cancer: More About This Aggressive Condition
Social Media Sensation Brie Bird Dies Of Neuroblastoma Cancer: More About This Aggressive Condition
GOAT India Tour: Olympics Hero Abhinav Bindra Slams Spending On 'Messi Tour'
GOAT India Tour: Olympics Hero Abhinav Bindra Slams Spending On 'Messi Tour'
VIDEO: Female 'Cop' Violates Traffic Rules In Rajasthan, Spotted Dancing With Group Of People On Highway
VIDEO: Female 'Cop' Violates Traffic Rules In Rajasthan, Spotted Dancing With Group Of People On Highway

Ishwarya’s father sustained grievous injuries and was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Read Also
'Not Meant For People Like Us': Indian Students Critique US President Donald Trump's Million-Dollar...
article-image

The deceased was a student of MBBS (second year) at the Government Medical College, Mahabubnagar.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

In another horrific accident, a pedestrian was run over by a speeding car in the Medak district. The man was flung into the air and died on the spot.

The accident occurred near the ‘T’ Junction in Pothanshettipalli of Kolcharam Mandal.

The man, who was walking on the roadside, was hit by a car from behind. The CCTV visuals show the victim getting tossed in the air before falling on the ground.

The speeding car lost control and crashed into the roadside bushes. The car driver also sustained injuries.

Read Also
UK Tightens Work Visa Rules, Indian Healthcare & IT Professionals Hit Hard
article-image

The deceased has been identified as Sridhar, a native of Karimnagar district. He was employed in the IML depot at Chinnaghanpur. According to police, he was walking to his workplace when the speeding car rammed into him.

Meanwhile, the passengers of a travel bus had a narrow escape after it hit the retaining wall on a ghat road in Andhra Pradesh. The accident occurred at Dornala in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The bus, carrying 40 passengers, was heading to Srisailam from Vijayawada. The brakes of the bus failed on Dornala Ghat Road, resulting in the accident. However, everyone had a sigh of relief as the vehicle stopped on the edge after hitting the wall.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SAIL MT Recruitment 2025 Application Window Closes Today For 124 Posts At sailcareers.com; Last Day...

SAIL MT Recruitment 2025 Application Window Closes Today For 124 Posts At sailcareers.com; Last Day...

AILET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Raise Objections By Dec...

AILET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Raise Objections By Dec...

Telangana: 19-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies, Father Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car In...

Telangana: 19-Year-Old MBBS Student Dies, Father Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car In...

Uttar Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad Amid Academic Pressure

Uttar Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad Amid Academic Pressure

University Of Kashmir Approves New Integrated Master's Programs, Focuses On Innovation &...

University Of Kashmir Approves New Integrated Master's Programs, Focuses On Innovation &...