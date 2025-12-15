 'Fog Or Pollution?': Viral Video From Noida's High-Rise Sparks Debate On The Internet As AQI Crosses 400 In Delhi-NCR
A viral video showing near-zero visibility from a Noida high-rise sparked debate over fog versus smog. While users argued winter haze, CPCB data showed AQI above 400, driven by extreme PM2.5 pollution. As smog blanketed Delhi-NCR, visibility collapsed, flights faced delays, schools shut, and authorities urged restrictions on outdoor activity.

AditiUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: A video of dense haze engulfing Noida’s high-rise buildings has gone viral, fuelling an online debate over whether the near-zero visibility was caused by winter fog or toxic smog.

The 12-second clip, shared from YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary’s Instagram story on December 14, shows buildings barely visible from a balcony, highlighting the deteriorating air quality across Delhi-NCR.

Have a look at it here:

Netizens divided over fog or pollution

The video quickly went viral on X, with users split over whether the haze was natural fog, known locally as kohra, or pollution trapped close to the ground. While some argued that thick fog is common during North Indian winters, others pointed to official air quality data to counter that claim.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Noida’s Air Quality Index stood at 412 on December 14, placing it in the hazardous category. The poor air was largely driven by PM2.5 concentrations reported to be more than 20 times higher than World Health Organisation safe limits, indicating that smog, not fog alone, was the primary factor behind the reduced visibility.

The viral clip has amplified wider concerns over pollution levels across the National Capital Region, where air quality has remained in the severe range for several days.

Have a look at how netizens reacted here:

Visibility collapses, travel and schools affected

On Monday morning, December 15, a thick layer of smog enveloped Delhi-NCR, reducing visibility across large parts of the region. An orange alert for dense fog was issued for Delhi for the next three hours as conditions worsened during the early hours.

CPCB data showed Delhi’s AQI at 433, firmly in the severe category. Visibility at Palam dropped from around 100 metres at 4:30 am to nearly 50 metres an hour later. Similar conditions were reported at Safdarjung, while Hindon in west Uttar Pradesh recorded zero visibility.

Pollution levels had already peaked a day earlier, with Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI reaching 461 by Sunday afternoon, the highest this season. Dense smog led to minor flight delays at Delhi airport, prompting IndiGo and Air India to issue passenger advisories.

The pollution episode has also led to school closures for younger students and renewed public calls for stricter enforcement of stubble-burning bans, vehicle emission controls and dust mitigation measures, as authorities urge residents to limit outdoor exposure while conditions remain hazardous.

