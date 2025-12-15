 Bihar Govt To Hold Consultants' Meet In January 2026, Identifies Core Sectors For Investment
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Govt To Hold Consultants' Meet In January 2026, Identifies Core Sectors For Investment

Bihar Govt To Hold Consultants' Meet In January 2026, Identifies Core Sectors For Investment

Bihar’s new NDA government aims to create one crore jobs in five years by attracting industrial investments. The state plans a consultants’ meet in Patna to boost proposals from large entrepreneurs. With simplified policies and incentives, Bihar targets sectors like agro-industries, green energy, manufacturing, and startups to drive growth, curb migration, and create employment.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | X/JDU

Patna: Bihar`s new NDA government faces an uphill task of attracting industrial investments to the state for implementing its poll promise of creating one crore jobs in the next five years.  

Bihar industries minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal said that his department would organise a consultants' meet along the lines of an investors' meet. The consultants' meet is expected to be held in Patna next month. Consultants having expertise in preparing investment proposals for large entrepreneurs across the country will participate in the meet.

Bihar faces multiple challenges that hold back its speedy industrialisation like low level urbanisation (12.4 percent), poor growth of manufacturing sector (5-6 percent of the SGDP) and youth unemployment (16.7 percent).

Read Also
Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations At Delhi Airport As AQI Nears 500; IndiGo, Air India Issue...
article-image

There is also a growing perception in the power corridors that strong policies,  infrastructure, and attractive incentives could transform Bihar into a new industrial hub.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Govt To Hold Consultants' Meet In January 2026, Identifies Core Sectors For Investment
Bihar Govt To Hold Consultants' Meet In January 2026, Identifies Core Sectors For Investment
Anupamaa Written Update, December 15: Rajni Plots To Get Anupama's Sign For Purvichaya Chawl Redevelopment
Anupamaa Written Update, December 15: Rajni Plots To Get Anupama's Sign For Purvichaya Chawl Redevelopment
Tamil Nadu's Farm-Gate Egg Prices Climb To A New All-Time High Of ₹6.25 Per Egg
Tamil Nadu's Farm-Gate Egg Prices Climb To A New All-Time High Of ₹6.25 Per Egg
'Shaadi Se Pehle Ex-Boyfriend....': Viral Video Shows Woman Meeting Her Lover 2 Hours Before Wedding, Netizens React, 'Is Loyalty Optional Nowadays?'
'Shaadi Se Pehle Ex-Boyfriend....': Viral Video Shows Woman Meeting Her Lover 2 Hours Before Wedding, Netizens React, 'Is Loyalty Optional Nowadays?'

State industries minister has also held a high level meeting with departmental officials and the investment promotion team. He said that the state government's main objective was to create employment opportunities for the youth and curb migration.

He asserted that the industrial policy in Bihar had been made simple and investor-friendly so that industries could receive quick approvals and facilities. State government will focus on some key sectors for attracting investments. These include agro-based industries and food processing, manufacturing and logistics, green energy, modern technology, and startups. The government believes that investment in these sectors will create significant local employment opportunities. 

Read Also
Rajasthan: Jewellery Shop Owner’s Son Revives Man With CPR In Kota’s Rampura Bazaar; Ordeal...
article-image

The government also claims that investors will receive policy stability, simplified procedures, economic incentives, and infrastructure support.

Jaiswal said that Ashok Leyland had proposed to set up an electric bus manufacturing unit, which would propel Bihar forward in the direction of green transportation. Similarly, the beverage industry giant Coca-Cola is also preparing to set up a new bottling plant in the state. Multispecialty hospitals are also planning to establish state-of-the-art facilities like robotic surgery. Plans are also underway for 25 new sugar mills and methanol/ethanol plants, which will bring significant benefits to sugarcane farmers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Govt To Hold Consultants' Meet In January 2026, Identifies Core Sectors For Investment

Bihar Govt To Hold Consultants' Meet In January 2026, Identifies Core Sectors For Investment

Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations At Delhi Airport As AQI Nears 500; IndiGo, Air India Issue...

Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations At Delhi Airport As AQI Nears 500; IndiGo, Air India Issue...

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On 75th Death Anniversary, Honors His Role In...

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On 75th Death Anniversary, Honors His Role In...

Rajasthan: Jewellery Shop Owner’s Son Revives Man With CPR In Kota’s Rampura Bazaar; Ordeal...

Rajasthan: Jewellery Shop Owner’s Son Revives Man With CPR In Kota’s Rampura Bazaar; Ordeal...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 75th Death...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 75th Death...