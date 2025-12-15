Rajasthan: Jewellery Shop Owner’s Son Revives Man With CPR In Kota’s Rampura Bazaar; Ordeal Caught On Camera

Jewellery Shop Owner’s Son Revives Man With CPR In Kota’s Rampura Bazaar | X/@NewsAlgebraIND

A remarkable act of courage and quick thinking was displayed by the son of a jewellery shop owner, who saved the life of a senior citizen by performing CPR for nearly 2.5 minutes at Kota’s Rampura Bazaar. The entire incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV cameras.

CCTV Captures Life-Saving Moment

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the elderly man was seated at the jewellery shop, casually speaking with staff members at the counter. Moments later, he appeared uneasy and rested his head on the counter, seemingly on the verge of collapsing.

Noticing the unusual behaviour, the staff immediately rushed to assist him and helped him sit upright on a chair. Soon after, the shop owner’s son checked the left side of the man’s chest to feel for a heartbeat, while another staff member tried to support him. The man appeared visibly unconscious, breathless and began slipping off the chair as others attempted to wake him.

Sensing the seriousness of the situation, the shop owner’s son instinctively, with the help of others, laid the man flat on the floor. He immediately began administering chest compressions and continued CPR relentlessly for about 2.5 minutes. In response to the compressions, the man gradually regained consciousness and was helped back into a seated position.

Victim Identified as Jaipur-Based Businessman

According to a report published by India TV, the victim was identified as 60-year-old Jaipur-based businessman Rajkumar Soni. The man who administered CPR was identified as Varun Jain (37), the son of the shop owner.

The report further mentioned that Soni frequently visits Kota once or twice a month from Jaipur’s Jhotwara area for jewellery-related business. Recounting the ordeal after regaining consciousness, Soni said he experienced chest pain and then lost awareness. “I felt chest pain, and then everything went blank,” he said.

Vimal Jain, the shop owner, confirmed that Soni, a regular customer, had shown no signs of discomfort during their conversation before collapsing. Prompt medical assistance at the shop helped stabilise him before he was shifted to a hospital, turning a potential tragedy into a story of survival.

Why Basic CPR Knowledge Can Save Lives

Here's How You Can Help Save a Life With CPR

Even without formal medical training, timely action can make a crucial difference:

Check the scene and the person:

Ensure the area is safe. Tap the person’s shoulder and ask loudly, “Are you okay?” to check for responsiveness.

Call for help:

If the person is unresponsive and not breathing normally, call emergency services immediately or ask someone nearby to do so.

Start chest compressions:

Place the heel of one hand at the centre of the chest, place the other hand on top, and push hard and fast at a rate of 100–120 compressions per minute (roughly to the beat of “Stayin’ Alive”).

Continue CPR:

Keep performing compressions until medical help arrives or the person begins breathing or moving.