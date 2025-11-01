Uttar Pradesh News: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Calls Him Architect Of National Unity

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya | File Photo

Lucknow: On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya paid homage to the Iron Man of India, calling him the architect of national unity. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is realizing Patel’s dream of a united and self-reliant India.

Maurya Hails Sardar Patel As Symbol Of India’s Integrity And Strength

Maurya stated that the spirit of oneness envisioned by Patel is visible from Kutch to Kamrup and Kashmir to Kanyakumari, where the nation stands firm in unity and self-pride. He noted that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is moving rapidly toward self-reliance across all sectors.

Statue Of Unity Symbolises India’s Resolve And Cultural Pride

He also highlighted the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat , the world’s tallest statue , as a living symbol of India’s integrity, culture, and resolve. The monument, located near the Sardar Sarovar Dam conceptualized by Patel, benefits farmers across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Maurya urged citizens to visit the site, describing it as a place that embodies the message that a united India is a strong India.