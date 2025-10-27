'Earning Degree Is New Beginning, Not End,' Says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chennai: Earning a degree is not the end of education but a new beginning to learn more, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday, urging the graduands to dream big, work hard, and remain kind and simple in life.

Stressing the need to keep pace with a rapidly changing world, he said one could always draw inspiration from the Thirukkural, authored by Thiruvalluvar, and progress in life.

"We should keep pace with the rapidly developing world and not lag or become outdated. Leadership is not about the position one holds or the salary one draws, but the positive impact one creates," the CM, who was the chief guest at the 33rd Graduation Day of the Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM), Tiruchirappalli, said.

Degrees were conferred on 197 candidates at the event held here.

In an era dominated by Artificial Intelligence (AI), students' honesty would help measure their knowledge. Hence, maintaining a balance between success and discipline was important, he said.

"No matter how many changes occur, some basics never change, so be strong in them. Don't read big books; instead, turn to the Thirukkural for inspiration. It will teach you the basics," the chief minister said, appealing to them to "dream big, work hard, be kind, and simple." A degree, Stalin said, is not mere paper but a recognition of students' hard work and a key to their future. Its value lies in creating new opportunities and elevating them as entrepreneurs and CEOs in several Indian and multinational firms, he added.

They should aim to attain high positions through education, the chief minister said, underscoring the need to create achievers from the soil.

