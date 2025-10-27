CLAT 2026 Registration To Close On October 31; Apply NOW At consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT Registration 2026 | consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2026: In order to prevent last-minute technological problems, candidates are encouraged to finish the application procedure before the deadline.The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 enrolment period is almost over. Before October 31, 2025, candidates who want to take the test must finish their online registration on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026.

The national entrance exam will take place offline on Sunday, December 7, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

CLAT 2026: Important details

Registration start date: August 1, 2025

Last date to register: October 31, 2025

Exam date: December 7, 2025

Exam time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Mode of exam: Offline (pen and paper)

CLAT 2026: Eligibility criteria

For CLAT 2026 UG Program (Five-Year Integrated Law Degree):

Candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with at least 45% marks.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST categories must have at least 40% marks.

There is no upper age limit for the UG program.

For CLAT 2026 PG Program (One-Year LLM Degree):

Candidates must hold an LLB or equivalent degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks.

SC/ST category candidates must have at least 45% marks.

There is no age limit for the PG program.

CLAT 2026: Steps to apply

To finish registering for CLAT 2026 via the official website, candidates can follow the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026, the official webpage.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "CLAT 2026 Registration" option.

Step 3: Create login credentials and enter the necessary information to register.

Step 4: To complete the application, upload supporting materials, and pay the application cost, log in once more.

Step 5: Download and print the confirmation page for future use following a successful submission.

22 National Law Universities and other cooperating schools around India administer the CLAT for admission to undergraduate and graduate legal programs.

