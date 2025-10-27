 Supreme Court Seeks Report From States, UTs On Implementation Of Student Mental Health Guidelines
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSupreme Court Seeks Report From States, UTs On Implementation Of Student Mental Health Guidelines

Supreme Court Seeks Report From States, UTs On Implementation Of Student Mental Health Guidelines

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also granted eight weeks to the Centre to file a compliance affidavit, detailing the steps taken to implement these guidelines. It was hearing a matter about compliance with the guidelines prescribed by the apex court in its July 25 judgement.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked all states and Union Territories to apprise it within eight weeks about the implementation of the guidelines it prescribed to deal with mental health issues and suicide among students in educational institutions.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also granted eight weeks to the Centre to file a compliance affidavit, detailing the steps taken to implement these guidelines.

It was hearing a matter about compliance with the guidelines prescribed by the apex court in its July 25 judgement.

In that verdict, the top court had directed that all states and Union Territories shall, as far as practicable, notify rules within two months mandating registration, student protection norms and grievance redressal mechanisms for all private coaching centres.

FPJ Shorts
Total Football, St. Blaise 'A' Crowned Champions Of Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Football Tournament 2025
Total Football, St. Blaise 'A' Crowned Champions Of Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Football Tournament 2025
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 36-Year-Old Taloja Man Duped Of ₹7.85 Lakh In Fake Vehicle Challan APK Scam; Uran Police Launch Manhunt
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 36-Year-Old Taloja Man Duped Of ₹7.85 Lakh In Fake Vehicle Challan APK Scam; Uran Police Launch Manhunt
Mumbai: Anuradha Paudwal Donates NICU Ventilator To KEM Hospital, Merging Melody With Compassion
Mumbai: Anuradha Paudwal Donates NICU Ventilator To KEM Hospital, Merging Melody With Compassion
Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Fort-Building Competition Draws 56 Entries Under Maharashtra Govt’s 'Durgotsav' Initiative
Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Fort-Building Competition Draws 56 Entries Under Maharashtra Govt’s 'Durgotsav' Initiative

During the hearing on Monday, the bench was told that in the July verdict, the Centre was directed to file a compliance affidavit before the court within 90 days.

The bench directed that all states and Union Territories be impleaded as respondents in the matter, and they may file their responses within eight weeks. It posted the matter for further hearing in January 2026.

Taking note of the rise in suicides in educational institutions, the apex court stressed addressing the gravity of mental health crisis afflicting students and issued pan-India guidelines to deal with it.

It had said there remains a "legislative and regulatory vacuum" in the country with respect to a unified, enforceable framework for suicide prevention of students in educational institutions, coaching centres, and student-centric environments.

While issuing 15 guidelines, the bench said they shall remain in force and be binding until such time as appropriate legislation or regulatory frameworks are enacted by the competent authority.

It had said all educational institutions shall adopt and implement a uniform mental health policy, drawing cues from the 'Ummeed' draft guidelines, the 'Manodarpan' initiative, and the National Suicide Prevention Strategy.

"This policy shall be reviewed and updated annually and made publicly accessible on institutional websites and notice boards of the institutes," the bench had said.

It had said the Centre, so far, had taken several preventive steps to check and correct the situation and at the school level, the 'Ummeed' (understand, motivate, manage, empathise, empower, and develop) draft guidelines for prevention of student suicide were released by the Ministry of Education in 2023.

Read Also
IIM-Calcutta Concludes Summer Placements; Highest Stipend Reaches ₹6 Lakh Per Month
article-image

It had noted that for a broader reach, the Ministry of Education had launched 'Manodarpan', mental health and well-being of students during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The July 25 verdict had come on an appeal against an order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, rejecting the plea to transfer the investigation into the unnatural death of a 17-year-old National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test aspirant, preparing in Vishakhapatnam, to the CBI.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court Seeks Report From States, UTs On Implementation Of Student Mental Health Guidelines

Supreme Court Seeks Report From States, UTs On Implementation Of Student Mental Health Guidelines

IIM-Calcutta Concludes Summer Placements; Highest Stipend Reaches ₹6 Lakh Per Month

IIM-Calcutta Concludes Summer Placements; Highest Stipend Reaches ₹6 Lakh Per Month

'Earning Degree Is New Beginning, Not End,' Says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

'Earning Degree Is New Beginning, Not End,' Says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

CLAT 2026 Registration To Close On October 31; Apply NOW At consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2026 Registration To Close On October 31; Apply NOW At consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Haryana News: 19-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed With AI-Generated Obscene...

Haryana News: 19-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide After Being Blackmailed With AI-Generated Obscene...