Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Today At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Exam On November 2

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 | Image: Canva

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will issue the Rajasthan Village Development Officer (VDO) admit card today, October 30, 2025. Once activated, candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates will be required to provide their application number and date of birth on the website in order to download the RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025.

Exam Date and Schedule

As per the schedule, the Rajasthan VDO Exam 2025 will be conducted on November 2, 2025, from 11 AM to 2 PM. The drive is being organised to recruit 850 Village Development Officers (Gram Vikas Adhikari) in the Rural Development Department of the Rajasthan government.

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card Details

The admit card will contain important information like the candidate's name, roll number, category, date of exam, time, duration, reporting time, address of the exam centre, and essential instructions for the exam day. Candidates should thoroughly check all these details once they have downloaded the admit card and immediately inform RSSB officials in case of any inconsistency.

The Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 will be made available only on the official website. The board has specified that no hard copy will be posted or emailed. The candidates are required to bring a printed version of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre.

City Intimation Slip Released

Prior to the issue of the admit card, the RSSB released the Rajasthan VDO city intimation slip, which indicates information such as the candidate's name, roll number, test city, post name, and advertisement number. This slip assists candidates in making travel and logistics arrangements, but does not serve as an entry ticket to the examination hall.

Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The written test of Rajasthan VDO 2025 will be a paper containing 160 objective-type questions with a total of 200 marks.

-Duration: 3 hours

-Negative Marking: 1/3 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.