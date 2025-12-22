Engineering Student Found Dead In Chhattisgarh Hostel, Academic Stress Suspected; Police Investigation Underway

A 20-year-old engineering college student of a university in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district purportedly took her own life in her hostel room on Saturday night. As per the India Today report, the deceased is identified as Princy Kumari from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, who was doing B.Tech in Computer Science (second year), and was staying in the university hostel near Punjipathra.

According to police officials, the student is reported to have taken this drastic step by hanging herself in her hostel room. The matter was brought to light when the hostel authorities were informed about it, following which the police were called, and the post-mortem was done; later, it was handed over to her family.

Preliminary investigations have raised the suspicion of being under significant educational pressure, as she was facing the second-year exams as well as the backlog exams of the first year. The police have managed to retrieve the suicide note from the room and are processing the details of the note.

According to India Today reports, Princy’s parents made several attempts to contact her around 8:30 pm on Saturday, but Princy’s mobile phone was not answered. This alarmed them, so they contacted the warden of the hostel. When the warden went inside the room and got no response to several knocks on the door, he saw Princy hanging inside the room through the window.

As per the India Today report, from the suicide note, it is found that Princy felt she was not meeting her parents' expectations and was worried about her academic performance and how it was costing her parents dearly to send her to college. Princy reportedly writes in her suicide note, “Sorry Mummy Papa, I couldn’t meet your expectations,” which indicates she felt guilty for spending their savings on her education.

Family members revealed that Princy had five backlogs from her first semester and was preparing for some re-examinations. They also stated that Princy had asked for an amount of approximately one lakh rupees in instalments towards semester fees a short while ago. The police added that further investigations are underway.