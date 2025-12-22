SSC JE Provisional Answer Key 2025: Last Chance To Raise Objection Today; Details Here

SSC JE Provisional Answer Key 2025 | ssc.gov.in

SSC JE Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will end the objection window for the SSC JE Answer Key 2025 on December 22, 2025. Aspirants who want to file complaints against the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Examination, 2025 (Paper I) can do so directly through the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in. The link to submit objections will be deleted at 6 p.m. The provisional answer key was issued on December 19, 2025.

SSC JE Answer Key 2025: Objection fees

If applicants have any representations or challenges to the Tentative Answer Keys, please submit them online for a fee of ₹50/- per contested question/answer. Furthermore, representations/challenges submitted in any other form will be rejected.

Read the official notice here

SSC JE Answer Key 2025: How to raise an objection?

Applicants can raise objections using the processes outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login link.

Step 3: After this, a new page will open on the screen where applicants need to enter their login details and then submit.

Step 4: Next, the SSC JE answer key 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now, the applicants can raise the objection, make the payment and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: Aspirants should be aware that the stored Question Paper is intended for personal use and self-analysis. An undertaking to this effect has been put on the Challenge Management portal, and applicants will see it when they log in.

SSC JE 2025: Exam dates

The Paper I exam took place from December 3 to December 6, 2025, and again on December 13, 2025, at various locations across the country.

About the SSC JE 2025

SSC JE 2025 is a national-level exam conducted to recruit Junior Engineers in civil, mechanical, and electrical disciplines for government departments.