 CBSE To Held Orientation Program 'Hub And Spoke School Model' On December 26 In Jaipur; Read Official Notice Here
CBSE To Held Orientation Program 'Hub And Spoke School Model' On December 26 In Jaipur; Read Official Notice Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced an orientation program for Hub and Spoke Schools under its collaborative school model. Scheduled for December 26, 2025, in Jaipur, the event aims to strengthen coordination, promote resource sharing, and enhance counselling and student well-being.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
CBSE |

CBSE 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced an Orientation Program for schools participating in its Hub and Spoke School Model. It envisages the consolidation of efforts to share resources under the scheme among the affiliated schools. As per the official CBSE circular, the programme will be held on December 26, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan’s Vidyashram, Opposite K.M. Munshi Marg, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

According to the notice issued by CBSE, the strategic initiative of the Hub and Spoke School Model was devised to ensure adequate collaborative learning, optimisation of resource utilisation, and enhancement of student well-being in the schools affiliated with the CBSE. The Board is organising an orientation program to ensure better implementation and wider awareness in the Hub Schools and Spoke Schools.

Who will attend the orientation?

The program is likely to be attended by principals, vice principals, counsellors, and wellness teachers, who, at large, are responsible for shaping academic coordination and student support systems. This orientation will, therefore, provide the participants with a clear understanding of the framework and operational guidelines of the Hub and Spoke model. The aim of CBSE is that through such initiatives, collaborative learning practices will be encouraged, institutional coordination will be further strengthened, and best practices can then be disseminated to participating schools.

Read the official notice here

Objective of this program

Among the two major objectives of the programme, as suggested in the CBSE circular, will be to enhance capacity building among school leaders for seamless implementation of the model. The orientation will also provide a platform for networking among principals and coordinators, enabling schools to learn from the experiences of others and adopt innovative approaches toward student development.

Important instructions

CBSE has clarified that there is no registration fee for participation. However, confirmation emails will be sent to selected participants, and travel and accommodation expenses are to be borne by the participants themselves. Schools have been directed to depute at least two representatives, preferably including a principal or vice principal, along with a counsellor or wellness teacher.

Other CBSE-affiliated schools may also participate, on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to confirmation. Registration can be done by the interested participants by clicking on the official link from the Google Form shared by CBSE. It reflects the continued efforts of CBSE in strengthening the network of schools for the betterment of the entire educational ecosystem.

