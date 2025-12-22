National Mathematics Day: Know Some Popular Quotes By Self-Taught S Ramanujan To Remember His Extraordinary Contributions

By: Sunanda Singh | December 22, 2025
Srinivasa Ramanujan was one of the greatest mathematical minds in history, whose extraordinary genius continues to inspire scholars around the world. On his 138th birth anniversary, let's take a look at some of his popular quotes that inspire millions.
"There are no shortcuts in the world of numbers; it takes perseverance and hard work to succeed."
Ramanujan always believed in God, and he once said, "An equation for me has no meaning, unless it expresses a thought of God."
"The beauty of mathematics lies in its simplicity and complexity at the same time."
"I am a mathematician, but I am also a person who believes in the divine power that guides me."
"I have not the smallest doubt that I am a mathematician, and I believe that I am destined for great work in the future."
"The more I know, the more I feel that I am only touching the surface of the vast ocean of mathematics."
Thanks For Reading!