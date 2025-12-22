Bihar STET 2025 Result To Be OUT On This Date; Check Details Here

Bihar STET Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board is anticipated to release the STET results by December 31 or the first week of January 2026. However, the official website is yet to provide an update on the Bihar STET results for 2025. The BSEB chairman had previously stated that the Bihar STET results would be made public by the second week of December 2025, but this has since been postponed.

The Bihar STET results are available on the official website, bsebbstet.org, for candidates who took the exam between October 14 and October 31, 2025. To get the Bihar STET results, they must provide their application number and date of birth. Additionally, a merit list based on the candidates' scores and categories is anticipated to be made public.

Bihar STET Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates can download the BSEB STET results online by following these instructions:

Step 1: Visit the official bsebstet.org website.

Step 2: Click the Bihar STET result link on the webpage.

Step 3: Enter your application number and birthdate in the login window.

Step 4: STET results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and examine it.

Bihar STET Result 2025:

More than 4 lakh applicants took the STET 2025 exam this year. Paper-1 for secondary level and Paper-2 for higher secondary level comprised the exam. To be eligible for the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam-4 (TRE-4), candidates must pass the STET.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more detailed and official information.