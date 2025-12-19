AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025: To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Soon | www.aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is likely to release the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) hall ticket 2026 soon on its official website, www.aiimsexams.ac.in. As per the official notification, the exam will be held from December 22nd to 24th, 2025. Applicants who applied for Group B and Group C positions should keep checking the official website.

AIIMS CRE 2025: Marking scheme

The AIIMS CRE 2025 will be computer-based, with 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The paper will have a total of 400 marks. Each accurate answer will be worth one mark, while each incorrect response will be worth 0.25 points.

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card to avoid any last-minute issues. They should check that their name and photograph are correct, along with the roll number and registration ID. It is also important to confirm the exam date, shift, and reporting time, as well as the name and complete address of the examination centre.

Candidates must ensure that their category details are accurately mentioned and thoroughly read the instructions regarding permitted and prohibited items to comply with exam-day guidelines.

AIIMS CRE Hall Ticket 2025: How to download?

Aspirants can follow the instructions outlined below to download the AIIMS CRE admit card 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the “Recruitment section” and then select Common Recruitment Examination (CRE), available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, click on the Admit Card link.

Step 4: After this, log in using the details such as Candidate ID, Mobile Number and Password.

Step 5: Now, the AIIMS CRE admit card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the AIIMS CRE hall ticket 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

AIIMS CRE 2025: Minimum qualifying marks

The qualifying cut-off varies by category, with 40% for UR and EWS, 35% for OBC, and 30% for SC and ST applicants. To advance to the next level of the recruitment process, candidates must satisfy the stipulated cutoff.