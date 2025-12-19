 NCERT Recruitment 2025-26: Apply Process For Non-Teaching Posts Begins; Check Details Here
The NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) has published an official notification for the non-teaching staff positions 2025-26. There are 173 opportunities for various office and support positions across India. The job location is Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, Nellore, NERIE Shillong, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Kolkata.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
NCERT Recruitment 2025-26 | ncert.ncert.org.in

NCERT Recruitment 2025-26: The NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) has published an official notification for the non-teaching staff positions 2025-26. Applicants can begin applying for these positions via NCERT's official website, ncert.ncert.org.in.

NCERT Recruitment 2025-26: Vacancy details

There are 173 opportunities for various office and support positions across India. NCERT is looking for non-teaching positions such as Clerk, Assistant, Lab Assistant, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and other administrative responsibilities.

For Levels 10–12, there are 9 posts in total, including 1 SC, 1 OBC (NCL), 1 EWS, and 6 UR seats, along with 2 reserved for PwBD candidates. Levels 6–8 account for 26 posts, comprising 1 SC, 2 ST, 8 OBC (NCL), 2 EWS, and 13 UR seats, with 4 PwBD reservations. The largest share is in Levels 2–5, which has 138 posts, including 12 SC, 16 ST, 35 OBC (NCL), 8 EWS, and 67 UR seats, along with 6 PwBD and 13 ESM reservations. Overall, the grand total includes 14 SC, 18 ST, 44 OBC (NCL), 11 EWS, and 86 UR posts, with 12 reserved for PwBD and 13 for ex-servicemen.

NCERT Recruitment 2025-26: Job location

The job location is Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, Nellore, NERIE Shillong, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Kolkata.

NCERT Recruitment 2025-26: Selection process

The process of selection is determined by the job. It could comprise a written test, a skill test, a document review, and a medical examination.

NCERT Recruitment 2025-26: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NCERT at ncert.ncert.org.in.

Step 2: After this, check the eligibility rules and download the notification PDF.

Step 3: Next, click on the “Apply Online” link and fill out the application form with the correct information.

Step 4: Now, upload the needed documents and make the payment of the application fee online.

Step 5: Take a printout of the completed form and keep it for future reference.

NCERT Recruitment 2025-26: Age limit

Candidates must be between 18 and 42 years old on January 1, 2025. According to government regulations, some people may be granted an extension of their age limit.

