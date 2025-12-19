 SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Details Here
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 To Be Out Soon; Details Here

The SBI Clerk Mains result 2025 will be released soon by the State Bank of India (SBI) on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The main exam was conducted on April 10 & 12, 2025. The SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 selection process is conducted in three stages. The SBI Clerk merit list is broken down by state and category.

Updated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 02:30 PM IST
The SBI Clerk merit list is broken down by state and category. Aspirants who pass the test (main examination) are ranked in descending order by aggregate marks in their respective states and categories.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Negative marking

In the SBI Clerk exam, a quarter of a mark is deducted as a penalty for incorrect answers, while one mark is rewarded for good answers. The applicants' total marks are calculated based on correct and incorrect responses.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: How to download?

To download the result, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Careers” section and then click on the “Current Openings” option.

Step 3: After this, click on the “SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025” link.

Step 4: Next, the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now, applicants need to use the function Ctrl + F to search for the roll number.

Step 6: Download the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025 selection process is conducted in three stages. Candidates must first clear the Preliminary Examination, followed by the Main Examination. Those who qualify the mains are then required to appear for the Local Language Proficiency Test, which assesses their ability to read, write, and speak the specified local language relevant to the state they have applied for.

