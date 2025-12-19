Telangana SET Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download

Telangana SET Admit Card 2025 | telanganaset.org

Telangana SET Admit Card 2025: Osmania University in Hyderabad has issued the admit card for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2025. Candidates who have successfully enrolled for the exam can obtain their hall tickets online at the official website, telanganaset.org. Candidates must have their admit card to access the exam centre and take the test.

Telangana SET Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned

The TS SET admit card carries essential details that candidates must carefully check before appearing for the examination. It includes the candidate’s full name and registration number, along with the photograph and signature submitted during the application process. The admit card also mentions the examination date, time, and shift, as well as the complete name and address of the exam centre. In addition, it provides important instructions that candidates are required to follow on the examination day.

Telangana SET Admit Card 2025: How to download?

To download the hall ticket, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS SET at telanganaset.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “TS SET Hall Ticket 2025” or “Download Admit Card” link.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as application or registration number, date of birth, & any additional credentials needed, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the Telangana SET Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Telangana SET Admit Card 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the admit card

Telangana SET 2025: Documents required

Aspirants must bring a valid picture identification document to the test centre, such as an Aadhaar card, Voter ID, passport, or driver's license, in addition to the printed admit card. Entry may be denied if the hall ticket and a valid ID are not presented.

Telangana SET 2025: Exam details

The TS SET 2025 exam will take place in CBT style from December 22-24, 2025. This test establishes eligibility for Assistant Professor and Lecturer positions at Telangana's universities and colleges.