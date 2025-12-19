 CAT Result 2025 To Be Declared Soon; Details Here
IIM Kozhikode will soon declare the CAT Result 2025 on iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can download scorecards using their login credentials. The scorecard, valid till December 31, 2026, will show marks, percentiles, and qualifying status. Meanwhile, the CAT 2025 final answer key was released on December 18 after objections to the provisional key.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
CAT Result 2025 | Canva

CAT Result 2025: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) Result 2025 soon on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates can download the CAT results by visiting the official website and logging in with their User ID and Password. The CAT 2025 scorecard will feature candidate information, as well as section-specific marks and percentile scores.

CAT Result 2025: How to download?

To download the CAT scorecard 2025, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CAT 2025 Scorecard link.

Step 3: After this, log in by using the details such as User ID & Password, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the CAT scorecard 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CAT scorecard 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

CAT Result 2025: Details mentioned

The CAT 2025 scorecard, which will remain valid for admissions until December 31, 2026, will contain important details that candidates must carefully verify after downloading it. These include the candidate’s name and roll number, the name of the examination, the exam slot, section-wise marks obtained, overall and sectional percentiles, and the qualifying status. Applicants are advised to cross-check all information thoroughly to avoid any discrepancies during the admission process.

CAT 2025: Final answer key

The final answer key for the CAT 2025 exam has been released by the IIM on December 18, 2025. The tentative answer key and response sheets were out on December 4, 2025, allowing applicants to assess their performance throughout all three exam periods. The window for filing objections to the tentative answer key was open from December 8 to 10, 2025.

