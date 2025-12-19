Viral Video: CLAT 2026 Topper Geetali Gupta’s Emotional Reaction Wins Hearts Online

Viral Video | Instagram

Viral Video: A heartwarming video of 17-year-old Geetali Gupta of Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, as she reacts to the results of CLAT 2026, has gone viral on social media. Geetali Gupta has achieved an All India Rank 1 with an incredible score of 112.75 / 119 in this highly competitive law entrance examination in India. The video shared by Geetali’s training center, LegalEdge, has gone viral with responses from thousands of aspirants and parents all over the nation.

In the video, Geetali is sitting on the floor, in front of a mandir set up in the house, waiting for the CLAT result page to refresh. But as soon as she sees the marks, her disbelief changes to tears of joy. She becomes overwhelmed by the extent of her accomplishment, and that’s when she bursts into tears, letting out all the hard work she has put in, all the discipline, and all the pressure she has been under for months. Her mother can also be seen hugging her tightly, which has been a moment of immense joy for people all over the country.

Netizens reactions

As soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens started praising Geetali and congratulating her on this success. One netizen commented, "the winner takes it all." Another user said, "How beautifully she pointed towards the mandir… surrendering after all the hardwork. Surely a heart melting moment. God bless you." A third user commented, "All the best, Geet and congratulations to LE as well."

About the CLAT Result 2026

The CLAT Result 2026 has been officially declared by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs), with outstanding performances recorded across the country. The overall attendance for the Common Law Admission Test 2026 was about 96%, reflecting strong participation by aspirants. A total of 92,000+ candidates registered for the exam, with both undergraduate and postgraduate test-takers showing impressive engagement.