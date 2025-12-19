UPSC ESE Result 2025 Announced; Here's How To Download

UPSC ESE Result 2025 | upsc.gov.in

UPSC ESE Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Engineering Services Examination (ESE), recommending a total of 458 candidates for appointment to various Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ engineering services under the Central Government. These recommended candidates were selected based on their performance in the written examination conducted in August 2025, followed by the Personality Tests held in October and November 2025.

UPSC ESE Result 2025: Stream-wise break-up

As per the stream-wise break-up, a total of 458 candidates have been recommended across four engineering disciplines. Civil Engineering accounts for the highest number with 202 recommendations, including 78 from the General category, 26 EWS, 54 OBC, 26 SC, and 18 ST candidates. Mechanical Engineering has 61 recommendations, comprising 22 General, 5 EWS, 21 OBC, 10 SC, and 3 ST candidates.

In Electrical Engineering, 79 candidates have been recommended, with 30 from the General category, 10 EWS, 21 OBC, 12 SC, and 6 ST. Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering has 116 recommendations, including 38 General, 9 EWS, 37 OBC, 20 SC, and 12 ST candidates.

UPSC ESE Result 2025: How to download?

To check the UPSC ESE Result 2025, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the 'What's New' section, click on the 'Final Result: Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2025.'

Step 3: After this, a UPSC ESE Result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now, press Ctrl+F to search for the roll number.

Step 5: Download the UPSC ESE Result 2025 PDF and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

Note: UPSC also stated that the candidature of the 102 recommended applicants is tentative and subject to modification. Furthermore, the commission has created a combined reserve list of 186 individuals from all four engineering programs.

UPSC ESE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This year, 554 openings were announced for the Engineering Services Examination 2025. These were 251 positions in Civil Engineering, 134 in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering, 97 in Electrical Engineering, and 72 in Mechanical Engineering.

About UPSC Engineering Services Examination

The UPSC Engineering Services Examination is a prestigious national exam to recommend engineers for Group A and B technical posts in various Central Government departments.