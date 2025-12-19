AFCAT 01/2026 Application Window Closes Today At 11:30 PM; Last Chance To Apply NOW At afcat.edcil.co.in

AFCAT 01/2026 Recruitment | afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT

AFCAT 01/2026 Application Window Closes:The Indian Air Force will close the AFCAT application process today, December 19, 2025. The AFCAT 01/2026 application form is available on the official website at afcat.edcil.co.in. They have till 11:30 PM to submit the AFCAT application form 2026. The deadline for completing the application was formerly December 14, but it has been extended until today.

However, after the AFCAT registration deadline has passed, they will not be granted any more extensions. "ATTENTION AFCAT ASPIRANTS!" reads the official webpage. The registration window for AFCAT 01/2026 will now be available until December 25, 2330 hours.

AFCAT 01/2026 Application Window Closes: Important dates

Registration start date: November 17, 2025

Registration end date: December 19, 2025

Written examination: January 31, 2026

IAF AFCAT 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Nationality: Only Indian nationals may submit an application.

Age Restrictions:

Flying Branch (AFCAT & NCC Special Entry): born between January 2, 2003, and January 1, 2007; 20 to 24 years old as of January 1, 2027.

The upper age limit for Commercial Pilot Licenses (DGCA India) has been lowered to 26 years old for those born between January 2, 2001, and January 1, 2007.

Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical): 20–26 years old as of January 1, 2027 (born between January 2, 2001, and January 1, 2007).

Qualifications for Education:

Flying Branch: A minimum of 50% in maths and physics at the 10+2 level and a minimum of 50% in other subjects.

Technical ground duty requires a degree in engineering.

Ground Duty (Non-Technical): Completion in any recognised field.

AFCAT 01/2026 Application Window Closes: Application fees

Exam Fee: ₹550 + GST

Mode of Payment: Online only

Accepted Payment Methods: Credit card, debit card, or net banking via the payment gateway

Not Accepted: Cash, cheques, or demand drafts (DD) will not be accepted for payment

AFCAT 01/2026 Application Window Closes: Steps to apply

The following procedures can be used by those who meet the requirements to register online for the AFCAT-1:

Step 1: Go to afcat.cdac.in or afcat.edcil.co.in, the official website.

Step 2: Enter your personal information.

Step 3: Upload a photo, a signature, and supporting papers in accordance with the requirements.

Step 4: Pay the online application fee

Step 5: Examine and submit the form

Step 6: Save the confirmation.

Direct link to apply

AFCAT 01/2026 Application Window Closes: Selection process

The AFCAT 01/2026 selection process consists of several steps intended to evaluate candidates thoroughly. Prior to being shortlisted for the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview, applicants must pass the written AFCAT exam. The ultimate eligibility for induction will be determined by a medical examination and document verification for those who pass the SSB.

Interested and qualified individuals are encouraged to visit the official website for additional information.