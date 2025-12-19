SBI PO Final Result 2025 Declared At sbi.bank.in; Direct Link Here

Canva

SBI PO Final Result 2025: The final result of the SBI PO recruitment exam 2025 was released today, December 19. Candidates can access the direct link to the SBI PO final result 2025 on official websites. They can download the SBI PO final result without using their login credentials because it is available in PDF format.

All eligible applicants' roll numbers are included in the SBI PO final result 2025 PDF. The results of the group exercise and interview that took place in November and December of 2025 have been made public. A total of 541 Probationary Officer positions will be filled through the SBI recruitment campaign. There are 41 backlog items and 500 normal ones.

SBI PO Final Result 2025: Steps to check the result

The SBI PO merit list is available for download on the official website. Follow these instructions to download the result:

Step 1: Visit the official webpage

Step 2: Go to the careers page on the homepage.

Step 3: Click RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (FINAL RESULT ANNOUNCED) now.

Step 4: SBI The PO final result merit list will be shown.

Step 5: Verify and download the result.

SBI PO Final Result 2025: What's next?

Those who were deemed successful in the SBI PO Final Result 2025 are required to begin getting ready for Document Verification (DV). In this case, candidates must present their original age, education, and category reservation certificates. The registered email addresses of the shortlisted candidates will get appointment letters upon successful verification.