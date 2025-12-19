Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 Released By BRLPS; Objection Window Open Till December 25

Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025: The Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 has been made available to applicants who took the Bihar Jeevika recruitment exam by the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS).The recruitment exam for several positions under the Jeevika program was conducted between November 19 and December 15, 2025, in accordance with the published schedule.

Through the official portal, candidates can now see their answers, determine their likely scores, and, if necessary, voice any objections. To view and download the pertinent PDF files, candidates must enter their login information on the BRLPS portal. Additionally, an objection window for the Jeevika answer key has been opened by BRLPS.

Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025: Important dates

Bihar Jeevika examination: November 19 to December 15, 2025

Bihar Jeevika provisional answer key release: December 18, 2025

Answer key objection window: December 18 to December 25, 2025

Final answer key and result: Yet to be announced

Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025: Steps to download answer key

Candidates must use the candidate login portal or go to the official BRLPS website at brlps.in in order to obtain the answer key. The following are the steps:

Step 1: Visit the BRLPS hiring website.

Step 2: Type in your password and application number or login ID.

Step 3: Go to the Answer Key/Response Sheet area.

Step 4: Decide which exam date and post you want the answer key for.

Step 5: Get the official response key by downloading the PDF file.

Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025: How to raise the objection

Access the same login page used for downloading the provisional answer key

Submit objections by filling out the required form

Pay a fee online for each objection (if applicable)

Provide valid justification along with details of the issue

BRLPS will review all objections after the window closes

A final answer key will be published with necessary corrections

Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025: What's next?

BRLPS will review all candidate objections after the provisional answer key objection window closes

The final answer key will reflect any accepted objections

Final answer key and result are expected to be released together or shortly after

Candidates can expect their scorecards within a few weeks, though the official result date is not yet announced