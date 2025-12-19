RRB Group D CBT 2025 Rescheduled At Two New Delhi Exam Centres; Check Details Here

The RRB Group D CBT exam under CEN 08/2024 has been rescheduled for certain examination centres in New Delhi, according to a significant notice from Railway Recruitment Boards. The letter has indicated that the RRB Group D 2025 CBT scheduled at the two centres in New Delhi has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The impacted applicants will be notified that the RRB CEN 08/2024 exam at two New Delhi centres will now take place later. They must be aware that candidates' registered mobile numbers and email addresses are receiving SMS and email notifications.

Direct link for official notification

Reschedule exam location

A few places have rescheduled the RRB Group D test. The computer-based test that was supposed to take place on December 21 and 22, 2025, at the M. A. Global Online Exam Centre in New Delhi has been rescheduled. The CBT at the DS IT Solution Exam Centre in New Delhi has also been rescheduled. It was originally scheduled for December 21, 22, 23, 24, and 26, 2025.

Important dates

CBT rescheduled at M. A. Global Online Exam Centre, New Delhi: December 21 & 22, 2025

CBT rescheduled at DS IT Solution Exam Centre, New Delhi: December 21, 22, 23, 24 & 26, 2025

Candidates should be aware that the city notification slips for RRB Group D that were made available to them on the portal have been removed. Ten days prior to the updated RRB Grpup D exam date of 2025, a new exam city slip can be downloaded. Additionally, four days prior to the rescheduled exam date, a new admission card will be issued.

Four days prior to their planned exam date, candidates whose exam centres are unaffected by this change can get their RRB Group D e-call letters. Their test will take place on time.

Selection process

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standards Test (PST)

Document Verification

Medical Examination