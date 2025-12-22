 Kala Utsav 2025: NCERT Highlights India’s Cultural Heritage Through Arts, Issues Advisory For Participants
Kala Utsav 2025 is underway, with NCERT showcasing glimpses of the national arts festival on its official social media. Organised with the Ministry of Education, the event celebrates India’s cultural heritage through music, dance and arts, while nurturing secondary school students’ talent. NCERT has also issued an advisory detailing essentials participants must carry during the programme.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
Kala Utsav 2025 | X

Kala Utsav 2025: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released recent peeks at what appear to be thrilling performances of the Kala Utsav 2025 celebration, which is annually held as a cultural and artistic event in partnership with the Government of Maharashtra through the facilitation of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Enabling performance is the soul-stirring display of performances ranging from the violin recital by Prof. V. Balaji to the complex rhythms of Konakkol by Shri Somasekhar Jois and the elegant display of Kathak by Shri Sanjeet Gangani. All performances are a reflection of the ‘Kala Utsav’ spirit, which focuses on reaching the young minds to connect them with the rich Indian culture.

Advisory for participants

In the context of Kala Utsav 2025 at YASHADA, Pune, an advisory has been issued on the kind of items that would need to be brought along. These include clothing that would keep them warm in the event of a cold climate, hygiene items, medicines, mobile phones and chargers, as well as student identity cards. It is advised that no valuable items be brought along, and the luggage be locked with a lock.

About the Kala Utsav

Kala Utsav, commenced in 2015 under the Department of School Education & Literacy, is an annual event organised by the Ministry of Education. This event aims to identify, foster, and bring out the cultural talents of secondary school students. This event is open to students belonging to classes IX to XII. A multi-level event is being organised for these students, ranging from the school, district, state, and national levels.

This event is in complete sync with NEP 2020, emphasising the inclusion of arts within education. Apart from student engagement, Kala Utsav further augments the culture of India’s cultural scene by engaging teachers and artists. Such activities include Samriddhi, which induces teachers to focus on artistic education, and Pratibha Samvardhan, a residential mentoring program that engages the highest performers.

