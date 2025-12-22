IIT Kanpur Wins NTPC Electron Quiz 2025 National Finale In Noida

National Finale of Electron Quiz 2025 | File

NTPC concluded the National Finale of the Electron Quiz 2025 on December 19 at NTPC’s Power Management Institute (PMI), Noida. The finale witnessed an intense and closely contested battle among the leading engineering and management institutions across the country, including IIM Calcutta, IIM Nagpur, IIM Lucknow, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, and XLRI Jamshedpur.

The team from IIT Kanpur, comprising Aditya Padhi and Sparsh Pradeep Jain, emerged as the champions of Electron Quiz 2025, winning the prize money of Rs 1 Lakh. The first runner-up position was secured by Prashant Singh Chauhan and Nishchay Shopurkar from IIM Lucknow, winning the prize amount of Rs 60,000, while Kumar Kirti and Sivadharshan S from IIM Calcutta finished as the second runner-up, winning a cash prize of Rs 40,000.

The event was attended by Anil Kumar Jadli, Director (HR), NTPC, who highlighted how the Electron Quiz has consistently attracted participation from some of the brightest minds in the country over the years. He noted that the quiz has evolved into a prestigious intellectual platform, fostering a culture of knowledge, excellence, and meaningful engagement between NTPC and India’s academic institutions.

The Electron Quiz 2025 witnessed extensive nationwide participation through a structured multi-city format. The regional rounds, attended by a total of 639 teams, were conducted across key locations including Ranchi, Raipur, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad, Chennai and Noida between 22 November and 17 December 2025. The competition culminated in the National Semi-Finals held on 18 December 2025, followed by the National Finale on 19 December 2025 at the PMI.

About the Electron Quiz

Electron Quiz is NTPC’s flagship national-level quiz competition, designed to promote intellectual curiosity and analytical thinking among students, while strengthening the organisation’s connection with academia.

About NTPC

NTPC Ltd is India’s largest integrated power utility, contributing nearly one-fourth of the nation’s electricity requirements. The company has an installed capacity of over 85 GW. Aligned with India’s Net Zero ambitions, NTPC is committed to achieving 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032. With a diversified generation portfolio spanning thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity.