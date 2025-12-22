 Bihar PSC CCE Prelims 2026 Exam Dates Announced; Exams On January 18 And 21
SimpleUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
Bihar PSC CCE Prelims 2026 Exam Dates: The preliminary exam dates for the Combined Civil Services have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (PSC). According to the official schedule, the tests will take place in two shifts on January 18 and 21, 2026.The Bihar PSC admit card 2025 for applicants taking the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) will be made available on December 30, 2025, according to the Commission. To see the Bihar PSC CCE admission card 2025, candidates must log in using their credentials.

Bihar PSC CCE Prelims 2026 Exam Dates: Important details

Admit card release date: December 30, 2025

Examination dates:

January 18, 2026 (Sunday)

January 21, 2026 (Wednesday)

Morning shift exam time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Evening shift exam time: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

Reporting time (morning shift): 8:30 AM

Reporting time (evening shift): 1:00 PM

Gate closing time: 30 minutes before the exam begins

Late entry: Not permitted under any circumstances

Bihar PSC CCE Prelims 2026 Exam Dates: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit bpssc.bihar.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Locate and click the "E-Admit Card – Combined Competitive Exam 05/2025" link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be asked to provide your date of birth and registration number/roll number (or other credentials as needed).

Step 4: To continue, click the Submit/Sign In button.

Step 5: The screen will display your E-Admit Card. Verify every detail, including name, roll number, exam date, shift, and exam location.

Step 6: To store a digital copy on your device, click Download or Save.

Step 7: Bring a printed copy of your admit card to the testing location.

When the Bihar PSC admit card is out, candidates can get it from the official website by following the instructions provided here:

