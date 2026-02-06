PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification For 5,138 Posts Out At pnb.bank.in; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2026 | pnb.bank.in

PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has issued an official notification for Apprentice Recruitment 2026 on the official website of PNB at pnb.bank.in. The bank will fill 5,138 apprentice positions under the Apprentices Act of 1961. The apprenticeship program would last one year at various PNB locations across the country.

PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The notification was issued on February 5, 2026. The online registration procedure will start on February 8, 2026, and end on February 24, 2026. The online written examination is anticipated to take place in the first week of March 2026.

PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Application fees

Application fees vary by category. Male candidates from the general, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay Rs 944. Female applicants in these categories will pay Rs 708, while SC, ST, and PwBD candidates will pay Rs 236.

PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Salary structure

Qualified apprentices will be paid a monthly stipend. Applicants posted in rural, semi-urban, and urban branches would receive Rs 12,300 per month, while those appointed in metro branches will get Rs 15,000.

Read the official notification here

PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from an accredited institution or institute. The age range is 20 to 28 years as of January 1, 2026. Applicants from reserved categories will be granted age relaxation in accordance with government guidelines.

Candidates must also be fluent in the local language of the state or union territory to which they are applying. They must be able to read, write, speak, and comprehend the local language.

PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process will include an online written examination, followed by a local language test. Shortlisted applicants will be invited for document verification and a medical test.

PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Exam pattern

The online test will consist of four sections: General and Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative and Reasoning Aptitude, and Computer Knowledge. The overall score will be 100.