 Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi Flags Risks Of Online Gaming As Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Incident Raises Concern
At Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, PM Narendra Modi cautioned students about the influence of digital platforms, calling gaming a skill when used wisely but warning against online betting and gambling. He cited strict laws to curb such practices. His remarks gain urgency amid a Ghaziabad case where three minor sisters were allegedly influenced by online gaming and digital content.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 | X

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cautioned students to remain vigilant while using digital platforms, especially online gaming applications associated with betting, and emphasised the need for responsible usage of social media. The Prime Minister urged young learners to use technology and the internet productively and warned them that easy availability should not result in idle time.

He defined gaming as a positive behaviour when approached the right way. PM Modi said, “Gaming is a skill. The Internet and technology are cheap in India nowadays. Don’t waste time because it’s cheap and easily accessible in our country, utilise it for our benefit."

“We should not allow online betting and gambling in games in our country. We have also made a law regarding it," he added.

In the same way, he also issued a cautionary statement regarding the online gaming sites where there is a concerning amount of betting. He reminded the students that the government has taken clear steps against such practices.

GNDU Semester Results 2026 Released; Here's How To Download
article-image

He also spoke of the risks of online betting platforms and how the government is taking firm legal measures to address them. This includes the passing of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which prohibits all forms of online betting and gambling.

Ghaziabad Incident Raises Alarm Over Impact of Online Games on Minors

Three minor sisters in Ghaziabad allegedly attempted suicide after being influenced by Korea-based online gaming and digital content, police said. Investigators recovered a handwritten note indicating emotional attachment to Korean culture. The diary repeatedly expresses the sisters’ deep attachment to Korean culture, stating, “We love Korean,” and describes itself as a “true life story,” asking readers to trust its contents.

According to the note, their parents resisted their interests and future choices strongly, including who they would marry. They say the girls were pressured to give up their fascination with Korean culture and to marry within their own community-something the sisters said they could never accept, according to the news agency. The diary also tells of moments when physical punishment was used and is closed with an apology to their father, admitting that, for them, death was better than continuing to be beaten.

