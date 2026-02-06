 GNDU Semester Results 2026 Released; Here's How To Download
GNDU Semester Results 2026 Released; Here's How To Download

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, has declared Semester Results 2026 for various UG and PG courses on gndurcsathiala.org. Students can check scores using their roll number, while pending results will be released in phases. The online marksheet is provisional, with re-evaluation and rechecking options to open soon.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
GNDU Semester Results 2026 Released | gndurcsathiala.org

GNDU Semester Results 2026: Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) in Amritsar has announced the semester examination results for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses on the official website of GNDU at gndurcsathiala.org. Students can check their scorecard by using their roll number. The university plans to disclose the remaining pending results in stages on the same page.

GNDU Semester Results 2026: How to download?

To download the GNDU Semester Marksheet 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Guru Nanak Dev University at gndurcsathiala.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Results” section and then select the relevant course and semester from the list.

Step 3: After this, enter the roll number and then submit.

article-image

Step 4: Now, the GNDU Semester Results 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the GNDU Semester Marksheets 2026 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

Note: The online marksheet is preliminary in nature. The authentic marksheet will be distributed later by the university via connected colleges.

GNDU Semester Marksheets 2026: Details mentioned

The GNDU semester results provide essential academic information. Students can view their name, roll number, course name, semester, subject-specific grades, overall marks, and result status. The result status indicates whether the candidate passed, reappeared, or needs to improve in any topic.

GNDU Semester Scorecards 2026: Helpdesk

The university has uploaded the tentative results, and students are advised to carefully review all details. If there is an error in a student's grades or personal information, they must immediately alert their college or university department.

GNDU Semester Results 2026: Re-evaluation and Rechecking window

GNDU is likely to launch the re-evaluation and rechecking window immediately after the results are announced. Students who intend to apply must submit the application form by the deadline and pay the appropriate cost. Detailed instructions will be published on the official website.

