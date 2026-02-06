Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: 'Collaborative Learning Helps Everyone Improve' PM Modi Shares His Mantra In PPC

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 | YouTube

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: As lakhs of students gear up for the upcoming board examinations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again connect with students, parents and teachers through Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026, an interactive platform focused on reducing exam-related stress and promoting holistic learning.

Held annually since 2018, the initiative encourages students to approach examinations with confidence, clarity and a positive mindset rather than fear and pressure.

PPC Chapter 4: Less Pressure, More Learning

In Chapter 4, PM Modi stressed that learning should be fun and not stressful. He urged students to take an active part in the learning process, saying that it increases retention. He also shared his “PM Mantra, saying, "Collaborative learning helps everyone improve." He also emphasised the need for collaborative learning, saying that studying together helps everyone develop and improve.

PM Modi Advises Students to Make Board Exams the Top Priority

Speaking to students who are simultaneously preparing for board exams and competitive exams, PM Modi advised them to give more importance to board exams. He said that since the preparation for competitive exams includes boards as well, boards become a solid foundation for future success.

PM Modi Calls Gaming a Skill, Warns Against Betting

In answer to a question from a student, the Prime Minister defined gaming as a skill that can enhance focus and thinking. However, he advised students to avoid betting and excessive screen time, while also emphasising the need for balance and discipline.

PM Modi Highlights Emotional Well-being Amid Exam Pressure

Stress, anxiety, and mental health issues associated with exams will continue to be a major point of discussion during PPC 2026. PM Modi again emphasised the importance of emotional well-being and encouraged students to discuss their stress rather than bottling it up.

Growth Lies Beyond Comfort Zones, Says PM Modi

In Chapter 6, PM Modi discussed issues like non-supportive environments and family pressure. He encouraged students to remember that development does not occur in comfort zones, saying, “Your way of life shapes you, not your comfort zone.”

PM Modi’s Book Inspires Smarter Exam Preparation

Students also shared their learning experience of reading chapters from PM Modi’s book Exam Warriors. The book, they said, encouraged confidence and smart thinking throughout their academic journey.

What's PPC's aim?

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026, as always, aimed at minimising exam anxiety and promoting effective learning, as the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, interacted with students across the nation. The Prime Minister, through different chapters of PPC, discussed issues such as academic pressure, competitive exams, mental health, and life skills, providing valuable advice to students and parents alike.