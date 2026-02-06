JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At 11:50 PM; Last Day To Raise Objections At jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Objection Window: The JEE Main answer key objection window will close today, February 6, 2026, according to the National Testing Agency. By 11:50 PM, candidates must submit objections to the provisional JEE Main answer key on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. They must log in with their application number and password in order to view the JEE Main answer key 2026 objection window.

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Objection Window: Important dates

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam dates: January 21 to 29, 2026

Response sheet release: February 4, 2026

Provisional answer key release: February 4, 2026

Answer key objection window: February 4 to February 6, 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result: February 12, 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 registration: Ongoing

Last date to apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 2: February 25, 2026

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Objection Window: Objectin window fees

• Candidates need to pay ₹200 per question to challenge the JEE Main 2026 answer key.

• The objection fee can be paid through credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI or Paytm.

• The fee is non-refundable in case the challenge is rejected.

• If the challenge is accepted by NTA, the fee will be refunded.

• Only paid challenges submitted through the official JEE Main objection link within the stipulated deadline will be considered.

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Objection Window: Steps to challenge answer key

By following these procedures, candidates can raise complaints in the JEE Main provisional answer key:

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click "Answer Key Challenge for JEE Main 2026 Session 1" after scrolling.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password to log in.

Step 4: Verify the Question and Option IDs.

Step 5: If there is a discrepancy, click the desired choice ID check box to dispute the correct option.

Step 6: Pay the challenge fee and attach any supporting documentation.

Step 7: Submit challenges now.

The Answer Key will be updated and used in each candidate's response if the candidate's challenge or challenges are determined to be accurate. The outcome will be prepared and announced using the updated Final Answer Keys. The approval or rejection of a candidate's challenge will not be communicated to any individual. Following the challenge's resolution, the experts' finalised keys will be final.