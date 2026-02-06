FET 2025 Application: Correction Window Opens at natboard.edu.in; Check Link Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has enabled the FET 2025 application correction process today, February 6, 2026, on the official website, natboard.edu.in.
The last date to make changes in the FET 2025 application form is February 9, 2026.
Candidates can edit any information/documents except Name, Nationality, Email, Mobile No, Aadhaar, and Test City in this window. The edit window for the correction of Photograph, Signature, and Thumb Impression will start from 17 February 2026. Candidates should note that no further opportunity will be given to edit the application.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be conducting the FET exam on 14 March 2026.
FET 2025 Application: Important Dates
Edit window for application details - 6 February 2026 to 9 February 2026
Final selective edit window for correction of images -17 February 2026 to 19 February 2026
Test city intimation - 26 February 2026
Issue of admit cards - 10 March 2026
Date of examination - 14 March 2026
Declaration of result - 14 April 2026
FET 2025 Application: Details that can be edited
The following details can be edited at this stage:
Photograph
Signature
Thumb Impression
FET 2025 Application: Details that cannot be edited
The following details cannot be edited at this stage:
Name
Nationality
Email ID
Mobile number
Exam Test City
In case of any difficulties, candidates can reach out to via phone no: +917996165333 from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on all days except Sunday
FET 2025 Application: Exam Pattern
Total Questions: 100
Type of Questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
Exam Timing: 09:00 AM to 10:45 AM.
Total Time: 105 minutes (1 hour 45 minutes).
Qualifying Criteria: Candidates must secure a minimum of the 50th percentile in their respective speciality to qualify for counselling.
FET 2025 Application: Marking Scheme
Candidates will be awarded +4 Marks for every correct response
-1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response
No marks shall be given for unattempted questions