FET 2025 Application: Correction Window Opens at natboard.edu.in; Check Link Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has enabled the FET 2025 application correction process today, February 6, 2026, on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The last date to make changes in the FET 2025 application form is February 9, 2026.

Candidates can edit any information/documents except Name, Nationality, Email, Mobile No, Aadhaar, and Test City in this window. The edit window for the correction of Photograph, Signature, and Thumb Impression will start from 17 February 2026. Candidates should note that no further opportunity will be given to edit the application.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be conducting the FET exam on 14 March 2026.

Direct Link to Edit

FET 2025 Application: Important Dates

Edit window for application details - 6 February 2026 to 9 February 2026

Final selective edit window for correction of images -17 February 2026 to 19 February 2026

Test city intimation - 26 February 2026

Issue of admit cards - 10 March 2026

Date of examination - 14 March 2026

Declaration of result - 14 April 2026

FET 2025 Application: Details that can be edited

The following details can be edited at this stage:

Photograph

Signature

Thumb Impression

FET 2025 Application: Details that cannot be edited

The following details cannot be edited at this stage:

Name

Nationality

Email ID

Mobile number

Exam Test City

In case of any difficulties, candidates can reach out to via phone no: +917996165333 from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on all days except Sunday

FET 2025 Application: Exam Pattern

Total Questions: 100

Type of Questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Exam Timing: 09:00 AM to 10:45 AM.

Total Time: 105 minutes (1 hour 45 minutes).

Qualifying Criteria: Candidates must secure a minimum of the 50th percentile in their respective speciality to qualify for counselling.

FET 2025 Application: Marking Scheme

Candidates will be awarded +4 Marks for every correct response

-1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response

No marks shall be given for unattempted questions