TS ICET 2026: Notification Out At icet.tgche.ac.in, Application Process Begins on February 12

Mahatma Gandhi University has released the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) - 2026 notification on the official website icet.tgche.ac.in.

Those candidates interested in admission into the Master of Business Administration (MBA) / Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses through affiliated colleges can apply from 12th February 2026. The examinations will begin from 13th May 2026 in two sessions.

Top affiliated colleges include Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad, Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, and Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda and many other colleges.

TS ICET 2026: How to download the notification

To download the notification, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Locate the TS ICET 2026 notification available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open on your screen.

4. Check the details and download the notification.

5. Keep a hard copy of the PDF for further use.

Check Notification Here

TS ICET 2026: Important Dates

Commencement of Registration & Submission of Online Application Form - 12th February 2026 (Thursday)

Last date for Registration & Submission of Online Application Form (without late fee)- 16th March 2026 (Monday)

Last date for Registration & Submission of Online Application Form (late fee ₹250) - 30th March 2026 (Monday)

Last date for Registration & Submission of Online Application Form (late fee ₹500) - 7th April 2026 (Tuesday)

Last date for Registration & Submission of Online Application Form (late fee ₹5,000) - 1st May 2026 (Friday)

Last-minute Registration & Submission of Online Application Form (late fee ₹10,000) - 2nd & 3rd May 2026 (Saturday & Sunday)

TS ICET 2026: Exam Dates

Session I -13th May 2026 (Wednesday)

10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.

Session II -13th May 2026 (Wednesday)

(AN) 2:30 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Session III - 14th May 2026 (Thursday)

(FN) 10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.

TS ICET 2026: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should be an Indian National.

The candidate should have passed the Bachelor’s Degree in BA/ B.Com/ B.Sc/ BBA/ BBM/ BCA/ BE/ B.Tech./ B. Pharmacy/ with a minimum of 3 years duration.

The candidate should have passed the BCA/ B. Sc/ B.Com/ B. A with Mathematics at the 10 + 2 level or at the graduation level.

The candidate must secure a minimum of 50% marks in the case of unreserved and 45% marks for reserved categories, i.e., SC / ST/ BC in the qualifying Degree or its equivalent examination.