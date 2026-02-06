UP Board Class 10 And 12 Admit Card 2026 To Be Issued Soon At upmsp.edu.in; Check Details Here

UP Board Class 10 And 12 Admit Card 2026 | upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Class 10 and 12 admit card 2026: The UP Board admit cards 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are going to be out soon by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj, on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. Once the UP Board Class 10 and 12 Hall Ticket 2026 is released, school administrators will be able to download the admit cards from the board's official website.

UP Board Class 10 and 12 admit card 2026: How to download?

To download the UP Board Class 10 and 12 hall ticket 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Download’ tab and then select the UP Board Class 10 or Class 12 admit card 2026 links.

Step 3: After this, enter the school login credentials & password and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the UP Board Class 10 and 12 hall ticket 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the UP Board Class 10 and 12 admit card 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: The hall ticket is a required document for appearing in board exams. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination venue without a valid hall ticket. Students are advised to check all details printed on the admit card carefully. In case of any error, they should immediately inform their school authorities for correction.

UP Board Class 10 and 12 hall ticket 2026: Details mentioned

The UP Board admission card 2026 would have all vital information about the student and the examination. This comprises the student's name, photograph, father's name, roll number, examination centre address, exam dates, topic names, subject codes, and other exam-related instructions.

UP Class 10 and 12 Board 2026: Exam dates

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations for 2026 are planned to take place from February 18 to March 12, 2026. The tests will be held in various districts of Uttar Pradesh at scheduled examination centres.