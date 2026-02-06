 RJD MLC Rabri Devi Accuses Bihar Police Of NEET Aspirant Death Cover-Up, Sparks Political Row
RJD MLC Rabri Devi accused Bihar Police of covering up facts in the death of a NEET aspirant from Jehanabad, found unconscious in a Patna girls’ hostel last month. Speaking outside the Legislative Council, she alleged government protection of culprits. JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar dismissed her remarks as political theatrics. The case is now under CBI investigation.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi | File Photo/ Twitter

Patna: RJD MLC Rabri Devi on Thursday accused the Bihar Police of "covering up" facts in the NEET aspirant' death last month.

The former chief minister was speaking at a protest staged by opposition MLCs outside the Bihar Legislative Council during the third day of the Budget session.

The NEET aspirant, hailing from Jehanabad, was found unconscious in a girls' hostel in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar last month. She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma for several days. Her family alleged that she was sexually assaulted, accusing authorities of attempting a cover-up.

The Bihar government recently recommended a CBI probe into the case, which was being investigated by a special investigation team (SIT).

Speaking to reporters here, Rabri Devi said, "There is no district in Bihar where crimes are not happening. The government and the home minister are silent on this (NEET aspirant death case). They have handed over the case to the CBI after covering up all the facts." She alleged that the government is trying to save the culprits, because those involved in the crime are "either ministers in the Bihar government or their sons".

article-image

"What will the CBI do? The agency is also under the control of the central government," the former Bihar CM alleged.

JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar claimed that Rabri Devi is making such remarks to "gain media coverage." "Doesn't she remember the names? If she is not able to recall the names of the minister and his son, she should take Medha Vati (an Ayurvedic medicine to boost memorising capacity)," he quipped.

Kumar asserted that the Bihar government does not guard criminals from legal action.

On the Bihar budget presented in the House on Tuesday, Rabri Devi said, "There is nothing for the people of Bihar in the budget. They are just trying to fool the people and get their votes."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

