 RBI Grade A and Grade B Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins At rbi.org.in; Check the Link Here
RBI Grade A and Grade B Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins At rbi.org.in; Check the Link Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started the online registration of applications and payment of application fees/intimation charges from February 06, 2026. The last date to fill out the application form is 26th February 2026. Candidates can apply for the recruitment from the RBI official website, rbi.org.in.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
article-image

A total of 21 vacancies have been announced for various RBI Recruitment Posts, such as Legal Officer, Assistant Manager, and Manager.

RBI Grade A and Grade B Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Commencement of online registration of application: 6th February 2026, 10:00 AM

Closure of registration of application: 26th February 2026, 06:00 PM

Closure for editing application details: 26th February 2026, 06:00 PM

Last date for printing your application: 13th March 2026

Online Fee Payment period: 6th February 2026, 10:00 AM to 26th February 2026, 06:00 PM

RBI Grade A and Grade B Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’ – 6 posts

Manager (Technical-Civil) in Grade ‘B’ – 2 posts

Manager (Technical-Electrical) in Grade ‘B’ – 1 post

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) in Grade ‘A’ – 4 posts

Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security) in Grade ‘A’ – 8 posts

RBI Grade A and Grade B Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit

Legal Officer (Grade B)

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Law with at least 50% marks (45% for reserved categories)

Experience: Minimum 2 years

Age Limit: 21 to 32 years

Manager (Technical – Civil / Electrical)

Qualification: B.E./B.Tech in the relevant field with at least 60% marks (55% for reserved categories)

Experience: Minimum 3 years

Age Limit: 21 to 35 years

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha)

Qualification: Master’s degree in Hindi or translation-related subjects

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years

Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security)

Qualification: At least 10 years of commissioned service in the Armed Forces

Age Limit: 25 to 40 years

RBI Grade A and Grade B Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

GEN / OBC / EWS Category - Rs 600 + 18% GST

SC / ST/ PwBD Category - Rs 100 + 18% GST

RBI Grade A and Grade B Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Candidates can check out the details below to apply for the recruitment.

Step 1: Go to the RBI official website at rbi.org.in

Step 2:Click on the ‘Opportunities’ section on the homepage

Step 3: Select the RBI Recruitment 2026 registration link

Step 4: Complete the registration form by adding the basic details like Name, Contact, and Email Id. The application number and password will be generated

Step 5: Log in using the same credentials

Step 6: Complete the application form by adding personal details, educational details and attach your scanned documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee by using debit cards, credit cards and Internet Banking.

Step 8: Click Submit and download the confirmation page

Step 9: Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for RBI recruitment.

Candidates can also check out the Notification for more details Here

