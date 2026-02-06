RBI Grade A and Grade B Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins At rbi.org.in; Check the Link Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started the Online Registration of Applications and Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges from February 06, 2026. The last date to fill out the application form is 26th February 2026 (till 06:00 PM). Candidates can apply from the RBI official website rbi.org.in

A total of 21 vacancies have been announced for various RBI Recruitment Posts, such as Legal Officer, Assistant Manager, and Manager.

RBI Grade A and Grade B Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Commencement of online registration of application: 6th February 2026, 10:00 AM

Closure of registration of application: 26th February 2026, 06:00 PM

Closure for editing application details: 26th February 2026, 06:00 PM

Last date for printing your application: 13th March 2026

Online Fee Payment period: 6th February 2026, 10:00 AM to 26th February 2026, 06:00 PM

RBI Grade A and Grade B Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’ – 6 posts

Manager (Technical-Civil) in Grade ‘B’ – 2 posts

Manager (Technical-Electrical) in Grade ‘B’ – 1 post

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) in Grade ‘A’ – 4 posts

Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security) in Grade ‘A’ – 8 posts

RBI Grade A and Grade B Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit

Legal Officer (Grade B)

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Law with at least 50% marks (45% for reserved categories)

Experience: Minimum 2 years

Age Limit: 21 to 32 years

Manager (Technical – Civil / Electrical)

Qualification: B.E./B.Tech in the relevant field with at least 60% marks (55% for reserved categories)

Experience: Minimum 3 years

Age Limit: 21 to 35 years

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha)

Qualification: Master’s degree in Hindi or translation-related subjects

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years

Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security)

Qualification: At least 10 years of commissioned service in the Armed Forces

Age Limit: 25 to 40 years

RBI Grade A and Grade B Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

GEN / OBC / EWS Category - Rs 600 + 18% GST

SC / ST/ PwBD Category - Rs 100 + 18% GST

RBI Grade A and Grade B Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Candidates can check out the details below to apply for the recruitment.

Step 1: Go to the RBI official website at rbi.org.in

Step 2:Click on the ‘Opportunities’ section on the homepage

Step 3: Select the RBI Recruitment 2026 registration link

Step 4: Complete the registration form by adding the basic details like Name, Contact, and Email Id. The application number and password will be generated

Step 5: Log in using the same credentials

Step 6: Complete the application form by adding personal details, educational details and attach your scanned documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee by using debit cards, credit cards and Internet Banking.

Step 8: Click Submit and download the confirmation page

Step 9: Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for RBI recruitment.

Candidates can also check out the Notification for more details Here